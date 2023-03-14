Open in App
Augusta, GA
GA House members pass bill that will allow Mayor Johnson to vote on commission matters

By Karlton ClayDamon Putzier,

4 days ago

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia House members have passed a bill that will give Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson the right to vote on commission matters.

All four of the Augusta area representatives voted “no,” but the bill did pass 99 to 70.

Currently, the mayor only has the right to vote in the instance of a 5 to 5 tie on the commission.

The bill will now head to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk, and if he signs it, it will be a referendum that will go on the ballot for voters to vote on.

