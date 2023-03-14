Aurora tenants speak out against 'unacceptable' living conditions

Editor's note: The Fitzsimmons Apartments is also known as the Bahamas Apartments.

AURORA, Colo. — Several tenants at an Aurora apartment building reached out to Denver7, fed up with several issues they're facing.

Some families who live at the Fitzsimons Apartments, located at 1568 Nome Street, claim they haven't had heat in several months, and say they're also dealing with mold, rodents and more.

"I've told the managers since the first week I lived here about the mold," tenant Alyssa Alva said, who said she has a 10-month-old baby. "They have yet to come up to do anything about it. They hound me for rent, which they get their money every month. And I can't even get what I'm paying for."

A few residents sent us videos and pictures showing leaks, foundation damage, pieces of the ceiling falling off, flooding inside apartments, and piles of trash, to name a few.

"I don't even call this home. I call it the building," resident Tiffany Randon said, who lives at the building with her daughter. "There are families here. There are babies and they don't care. They're not doing anything to help these apartments ... you want people to pay rent and all that but you're not fixing the issues we need."

It wasn't until our news crew got to the building that we saw how bad the situation was, to the point where we had to leave the property because we felt unsafe.

"We have amenities that we can't even use," Randon said. "It's cold in here all the time. We have a thermostat over there that doesn't even work."

People who live at Fitzsimons Apartments are hoping this will help shed light on all of the problems they're facing so they can get help.

"What are we paying for?" Avila asked. "Do something. Do something that's right. Stop all this nonsense. This is ... my first place that I've had on my own. I'm not too sure of every right that I have."

In an email, the City of Aurora said code officers responded several months ago to a complaint of no heat and issued a notice. Officers returned for a follow-up and "verified the head was working."

The city said it is working to determine if there have been subsequent complaints.

Denver7 reached out to CBZ Management, who owns the building and the on-site managers for statements but have not heard back as of publication.

