Lima, OH
The Lima News

Jordan congratulates military service academy nominees

By Precious Grundy,

4 days ago
Students across the Fourth District in Ohio were recognized Tuesday by Congressman Jim Jordan (R). Courtesy of Congressman Jim Jordan (R)

LIMA — Students across the Fourth District in Ohio were recognized Tuesday by Congressman Jim Jordan (R). Select students from the class of 2027 were nominated Feb. 20 to a U.S. Service Academy. Locally, Gavin Caprella from Lima Central Catholic High School received a nomination according to a recent press release. Caprella received a nomination to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Jordan weighed in on the nomination in the release.

“Congratulations to all the students who have received nominations to America’s prestigious military academies,” said Jordan. “We thank them for choosing to use their talents in service to our nation. Best wishes to each nominee as they move forward in the appointment process.”

