Augusta, GA
Commission committee recommends Boathouse repairs for Rowing Club

By George Eskola,

4 days ago

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The Augusta Rowing club is at home on the water, but it has not been able to be at home at the Boathouse for months. after a water pipe breaks in December.

“Luckily it wasn’t worse there wasn’t a lot of equipment damage   the only problem is of course the mold now when dry wall gets wet it molds,” said coach Brand Holdren.

The Rowing Club has space in the boathouse under a lease with the city and commissioners are pushing forward with starting repairs to at least allow the Rowing Club to get back into its area but it will not come cheap.

“The water damage was extensive and now we were about two months away from that freeze the mold has spread a little bit and it’s going to take a lot of work to get it fixed,” said Interim Central Services Director Ron Lampkin.

And a lot of work will add up to a lot of money estimated cost   to do mold remediation is  ranging from $200 to $300 thousand dollars, but the city will be going out for additional bids

Right now, they’re saying that the mold has spread underneath the flooring and inside of the walls, which escalated the price because now you have to rip up  the floor and do mold remediation, “said Lampkin.

The committee voting to recommend using up to 500 thousand dollars in sales tax money for the mold work, but that’s just one of the problems at the Boathouse

Officials saying the entire scope of repairs could run as much as 6 million dollars.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

