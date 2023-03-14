Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
Inside The Thunder

Standings Update: OKC Thunder in Play-In Mix with Season Winding Down

By Derek Parker,

4 days ago

Oklahoma City remains firmly in the Play-In mix with the 2022-23 regular season coming to a close.

With just a handful of games left in the 2022-23 regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are right on the cusp of making the coveted NBA Play-In game.

Despite currently being the Western Conference’s No. 11 seed, the Thunder are tied with both the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans at 33-35, who hold the ninth and tenth seeds, respectively.

New Orleans and Los Angeles face off tonight, meaning Oklahoma City has a chance to pass at least one with a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Dallas Mavericks, who have been dealing with various injuries to stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, of late, sit just a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City as well.

Minnesota, likely the last reachable team should things go completely OKC’s way, sits 1.5 games ahead in seventh. The Suns, Warriors and Clippers currently hold the fourth, fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

In the reverse standings, Oklahoma City currently holds the twelfth-best odds, despite sitting in a three-way tie at 33-35.

The Thunder have selected sixth in 2021 and second overall in 2022 with their own selections the last two seasons, but have fared much better in the regular season thus far in 2022-23.

Oklahoma City now looks to a matchup versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. tonight in Paycom Center.

