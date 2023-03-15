Open in App
North Salem, NY
Lane Closures To Affect I-684 In North Salem

By Ben Crnic,

4 days ago
Lane closures will soon affect I-684 in Northern Westchester. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Commuters who regularly travel on Interstate 684 in the Hudson Valley will soon face lane closures that will impact traffic.

The closures will affect I-684 in both Northern Westchester and Putnam County, between Exit 8 in North Salem (Hardscrabble Road) and Exit 9 in Southeast (Interstate 84), according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

On both Wednesday, March 15, and Thursday, March 16, two southbound lanes of the highway will close between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., and one southbound lane will close between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m.

As for the northbound lanes, two lanes will close on Thursday, March 16 between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The closures are to facilitate construction work, officials said.

