Boston, MA
Daily Voice

Domestic Violence: Man Held Without Bail In 'Disturbing' Boston Attack, DA Says

By Josh Lanier,

4 days ago

A 26-year-old Boston man was ordered held without bond pending a dangerousness hearing after officials charged him in a vicious domestic assault case, authorities said.

Philippe Elie, of Dorchester, is charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, assault with a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property in the alleged March 1 attack, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Boston police were called to reports of domestic violence around 11 p.m. when they found a woman standing on Intervale Street with no shoes on and blood on her shirt, the prosecutor said. Officers saw swollen, red welts on her back, large clumps of hair falling out of her head, and damage to her left eye.

She said Elie had slapped her over a text message she received and beat her with his fists, authorities said.

That's when she said he kicked her 10 times and shoved her through a wall. Police said there was a hole in the apartment's drywall. She told officers that Elie choked her, dragged her through their apartment by her hair, and shut the windows so no one would hear her screams, the prosecutor said.

Paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the level of violence in the alleged attack "disturbing."

“The level of violence inflicted upon this victim is extremely disturbing, and something that leaves injuries beyond the physical scarring," he said in a news release. "My office will ensure that the victim feels supported and has as much assistance as needed as this case moves forward."

