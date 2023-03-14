Open in App
The Associated Press

FinVolution: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

4 days ago

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $80 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $442.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $328.6 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.61 billion.

