Armed Robbery At Lebanon Turkey Hill: Police

By Jillian Pikora,

4 days ago
Kenneth Bruce Jr. and the Turkey Hill he allegedly robbed. Photo Credit: Lebanon City Police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A man purchasing cigarettes claimed to have a gun and robbery a Lebanon City Turkey Hill on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, police say.

Kenneth Bruce Jr., was arrested nearby the On Turkey Hill Convenient Store located at 12th and Maple Streets shortly after the 1 a.m. robbery, according to a police release later that day.

"While purchasing the carton of cigarettes the subject gave the clerk a note. The note informed the clerk that this is a robbery and that the suspect had a gun. The suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of cash. The clerk was not injured. No gun was displayed," the police state in the release.

The police reviewed the store's video surveillance system and "a description of the suspect was developed" which matched Bruce, according to the release.

He was located and taken into custody by the North Lebanon Township Police.

He was charged with Robbery and Terroristic Threats, according to the police.

Bruce was arraigned before District Magistrate who set his bail at $20,000 and remanded him to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police.

