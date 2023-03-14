Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Queen City News

QB Andy Dalton, Panthers agree to contract, sources say

By Connor Lomis,

4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers and quarterback Andy Dalton agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, sources tell CSL .

This is reportedly a two-year contract worth $10 million, with $8 million guaranteed.

Dalton spent his first nine seasons with the Bengals before his last three with the Cowboys, Bears, and Saints.

With Sam Darnold signing a one-year deal with the 49ers Monday, the move comes to add a veteran presence in the locker room, potentially to help mentor a young prospect with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

