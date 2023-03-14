QB Andy Dalton, Panthers agree to contract, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers and quarterback Andy Dalton agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, sources tell CSL .
This is reportedly a two-year contract worth $10 million, with $8 million guaranteed.
Dalton spent his first nine seasons with the Bengals before his last three with the Cowboys, Bears, and Saints.
With Sam Darnold signing a one-year deal with the 49ers Monday, the move comes to add a veteran presence in the locker room, potentially to help mentor a young prospect with the No. 1 pick in the draft.
FOX Charlotte is YOUR Official Home for the Carolina Panthers . Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0