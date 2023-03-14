Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Testing underway on 3 animals that died near East Palestine

By Chelsea Simeon,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHP18_0lIvlV3300

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Those working in a state laboratory will examine the remains of three animals to see if their deaths could be connected to the East Palestine trail derailment.

A local veterinarian has requested that the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) examine the remains of a Bluetick Coonhound that lived near the derailment site and died on Monday following a period of lethargy, anorexia and drooling.

Ohio AG announces lawsuit against Norfolk Southern for derailment

ODA’s ADDL is also expected to receive the remains of two stray cats from the East Palestine area for necropsies and testing. The cats had been in veterinary care for the last eight days with upper respiratory issues, according to a recent update from the state.

The ADDL will conduct necropsies on all three animals to determine if chemical toxicity may have contributed to the deaths.

State officials have said so far, testing of deceased wildlife from the East Palestine area has not shown evidence of chemical toxicity.

Those who are interested in having their animals tested should contact their local veterinarian, as the general public cannot submit an animal or tissue to the ADDL without a veterinarian order.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Palestine, OH newsLocal East Palestine, OH
East Palestine resident says sore eyes, shortness of breath continues a month after derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
East Palestine residents provided with wellness items
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Conflicting test results leave woman unsure on return home
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gov. DeWine talks in-depth with First News about East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
New winery opens storefront near train derailment site
East Palestine, OH23 hours ago
Jeeps ‘invade’ in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
All of the East Palestine train derailment lawsuits filed
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Salamanders found in Beaver Creek are a good sign for East Palestine water quality
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Sharon receives grant for bank demolition, redevelopment
Sharon, PA6 hours ago
Shenango Valley Animal Shelter moving to new location
Hermitage, PA1 day ago
Multiple departments fight ‘suspicious’ fire in Campbell
Campbell, OH22 hours ago
Gov. DeWine delivers remarks in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Youngstown bishop visits church, celebrates Mass in East Palestine
Youngstown, OH6 hours ago
Hermitage animal shelter, Sharon improvements included in $2.1M state grants
Hermitage, PA2 days ago
All 1,900 feet of south train track removed from site of East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Plans underway to fix Youngstown City Hall fire escape
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Norfolk Southern donates $250K to local non-profit
Columbiana, OH2 days ago
Phantom Fireworks giving sandwiches to local police, firefighters
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
This is what stuck means for shop owner in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
At least 1 person injured after shooting in Aliquippa
Aliquippa, PA16 hours ago
What was the rainbow sheen in creek near East Palestine?
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Hoarding situation “so extreme we couldn’t go in without hazmat suits”
Jewett, OH1 day ago
EPA admin warns states against attempting to stop soil waste shipments
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
3 Pennsylvania US postal workers indicted on theft charges
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Emergency preparedness: First-aid kits to be distributed in the Valley
Niles, OH3 days ago
4 in custody after Youngstown police led on car chase
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
A local business in Wintersville is supporting the police in more ways than one
Wintersville, OH2 days ago
Shots fired near Warren apartments, man hospitalized
Warren, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy