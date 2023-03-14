Open in App
Jamesburg, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Get Ready for the Lucky Leprechaun Leap Around Helmetta and Jamesburg

By Dawn Miller,

5 days ago

HELMETTA/JAMESBURG, NJ - Get the St. Patrick's Day fun started early with the Lucky Leprechaun Leap around Helmetta and Jamesburg on Thursday, March 16. Lucky Leprechaun will be making his rounds with the Jamesburg Police Department in his paddy wagon. Residents are invited to come out and find the pot of gold and say hello to Lucky on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.

Lucky Leprechaun will start off his journey through the two boroughs at 6 p.m. at Residents Park on North Shore Boulevard in Helmetta. The timetable for the rest of Lucky Leprechaun's stops are:

6:15 p.m. on the front lawn of the Helmetta Borough Hall
6:30 p.m. at the Maple Street Pavilion in Helmetta
7 p.m. at the Jamesburg Borough Hall on Perrineville Road
7: 15 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on East Railroad Avenue in Jamesburg
7:30 p.m. at the Jamesburg Public Library on Gatzmer Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHEEe_0lIvkeIB00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rahway Relay for Life Presents 'Dancing Thru the Eras' on Apr. 14th
Rahway, NJ1 hour ago
Milltown and Spotswood Public Libraries to Host NJ Makers Day
Spotswood, NJ2 hours ago
Westfield Recap: Chimney Collapse, Millburn Deli, Remembering Lauren Harmer
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
Get Ready for Nutley Family Service Bureau's Major Social Events of 2023
Nutley, NJ7 hours ago
Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department Will Again Tour the Easter Bunny Around Town
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
Wildflower Gardens Expanded on Ampere Parkway
East Orange, NJ21 hours ago
Big L Club Supports Livingston Athletics with Duffy Casino Night and More
Livingston, NJ22 hours ago
Five Ridgewood Ice Cream Parlors to Try on The First Day of Spring
Ridgewood, NJ8 hours ago
St. Patrick's Weekend Specials at the Lusty Lobster
Red Bank, NJ2 days ago
Spotswood Public Library's Paws Up for Reading Worth Barking About
Spotswood, NJ1 day ago
From Broadway to West Orange: Carole Demas Inspires High School Cast of GREASE
West Orange, NJ23 hours ago
Goodman's Restaurant & Deli draws steady crowd on St. Patrick's Day
Berkeley Heights, NJ1 day ago
Cranford Recap: New Downtown Restaurant, Police Seek Help, School Budget & More
Cranford, NJ1 day ago
NJ Fire Plays Charity Game to Benefit Ronald McDonald House
West Orange, NJ20 hours ago
Memorial Day Parade Set to Return to Spotswood
Spotswood, NJ2 days ago
Woodland Park Celebrates Start of Ramadan with Community Gathering
Woodland Park, NJ1 day ago
Anticipation Builds for the Opening of Violante's Meat Market in Nutley this Spring
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Some Bunny is Hopping into Phillipsburg for the Egg Hunt April 1
Phillipsburg, NJ2 days ago
Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day March 17
Kenilworth, NJ2 days ago
Bayonne's Irish Eyes will Smiling on Sunday
Bayonne, NJ3 days ago
Annual Prom Drive Giveaway Supported by Red Bank’s Lunch Break
Red Bank, NJ2 days ago
After Nutley's St. Patrick's Day Parade, the Irish Kept The Celebration Going
Nutley, NJ3 days ago
Essex County Dedicates Upgraded Eagles Field in Cedar Grove in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Cedar Grove, NJ2 days ago
Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth-Ocean Development Council to host networking event on April 4
Asbury Park, NJ9 hours ago
Kenilworth Recap: Massimo's, Gun Arrest, Summer Carnival Announcement & More
Kenilworth, NJ12 hours ago
Robbinsville St. Patrick's Day Parade Will No Longer March
Robbinsville, NJ4 days ago
This Month in Wayne History- Hamburg Turnpike is Incorporated
Wayne, NJ1 day ago
NJ tavern prepared more than 1,000 pounds of corned beef this St. Patrick’s Day
Caldwell, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy