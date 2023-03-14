Get Ready for the Lucky Leprechaun Leap Around Helmetta and Jamesburg

HELMETTA/JAMESBURG, NJ - Get the St. Patrick's Day fun started early with the Lucky Leprechaun Leap around Helmetta and Jamesburg on Thursday, March 16. Lucky Leprechaun will be making his rounds with the Jamesburg Police Department in his paddy wagon. Residents are invited to come out and find the pot of gold and say hello to Lucky on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.

Lucky Leprechaun will start off his journey through the two boroughs at 6 p.m. at Residents Park on North Shore Boulevard in Helmetta. The timetable for the rest of Lucky Leprechaun's stops are:

6:15 p.m. on the front lawn of the Helmetta Borough Hall

6:30 p.m. at the Maple Street Pavilion in Helmetta

7 p.m. at the Jamesburg Borough Hall on Perrineville Road

7: 15 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on East Railroad Avenue in Jamesburg

7:30 p.m. at the Jamesburg Public Library on Gatzmer Avenue



