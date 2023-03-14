'Darcey & Stacey': Darcey Struggles During Fun Adventure With Her Daughters (Exclusive)

Darceyputs her agility -- and boobs --to the test in the upcoming episode of Darcey & Stacey . ET has an exclusive look at Monday's episode, whichsees Darcey back home inConnecticut spending time with her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, before Aniko heads off to college in Arizona.

"I wanna have one last mommy-and-daughter day, so I wanna take them to a place that we used to have fun at all together when they were younger," Darcey says.

The day takes a turn when Darcey and the girls face a parkour-style obstacle course that requires a level of physical fitness that poses a challenge.

As they get to the course -- which involves dodging a rotating wheel to avoid being knocked offa balance beam-- Darcey shares her hesitation to participate.

"Mom's just a chicken, she never wants to do anything fun," Aspen says in the confessional. "And I just want her to do a little parkour today."

"She, like, freaks out over the smallest things," Aspen adds, before both girls agree she's a little bit of a "hypochondriac."

First up is Aspen, who clears the course with no problem, as her mother and big sister cheer her on. Darcey is just as excited for Aniko, who takes the course and is quickly knocked off the balance beam.

But things go hilariously wrong when it's Darcey's turn.

"I definitelydon't want to get pummeled to death by this swinging arm of hell ... I don't even know what it is," Darcey says in a separate interview. "I just hope I don't fall and pop a boob, but maybe these will save me."

After a few moments of hesitation, Darcey gives the course a try -- and isquickly knocked over.

"My mom's core balance is very off. She just stood there. I think it's the boobs," Aspen says before a replay of her mother's fall is shown. "Just a sight to see, honestly."

Darcey doesn't let that stop her as she and the girls find a swing, which seems like the safer option -- until she gets camel toe.

Darcey & Stacey airs Monday at 9p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

