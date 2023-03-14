Kamala Harris to discuss reproductive rights in Des Moines as GOP candidates flock to state
By Brianne Pfannenstiel, USA TODAY,
4 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Iowa this week to discuss efforts to protect reproductive rights, a White House official told the Des Moines Register.
Harris will be in Des Moines March 16 to meet with local leaders. It continues a series of meetings she has been holding across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in May, which overturned Roe v. Wade and Americans' constitutional right to abortion.
So far, Harris has hosted 40 meetings across the country focused on reproductive rights, the official said.
"This issue is about women’s autonomy, their freedom to decide whether and when to have children," Harris said during a call with reporters Monday , where she highlighted "extreme" measures limiting abortion access across the country. "These laws also endanger women’s health, putting their lives in jeopardy."
Harris' trip comes as Republican presidential hopefuls have been visiting the state in anticipation of the 2024 Iowa caucuses.
