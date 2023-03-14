Open in App
Sacramento, CA
Larry Brown Sports

De’Aaron Fox threw shade at Giannis Antetokounmpo after game

By Darryn Albert,

4 days ago
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The man known as @swipathefox on social media is taking some swipes of his own this week.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was involved in an incident at the end of Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. With the Bucks up by eight in the closing seconds and about to get the win, Antetokounmpo was slowly dribbling the ball up the floor when he got bumped unnecessarily by Kings forward Trey Lyles. That then led to a confrontation between Lyles and Bucks center Brook Lopez, who went in to stand up for Antetokounmpo.

Lopez and Lyles were both ejected over the skirmish.

During his postgame press conference, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox commented on the incident and got in some shade at Antetokounmpo.

“Giannis can just dribble the ball out,” said Fox. “That’s all he had to do, and nothing would have happened so … ”

The All-Star guard Fox was probably just trying to have his teammate’s back there. But that is still a pretty odd comment since Antetokounmpo was still well above the three-point line on that final possession and was not even heading in the direction of the basket.

Sacramento and Milwaukee do not meet again this regular season, so that will be the last image of these two teams that we have for a while. Perhaps Lyles and Fox thought Antetokounmpo was about to try and pad his stats ( like he infamously did at the end of another game earlier this month ).

