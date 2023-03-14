Get ready for the 2023 Tobacco Road Marathon!

CARY, NC -- On Sunday, March 19, the 2023 Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon takes place in Cary. This is the 13th year for the Marathon, which has raised close to $2 million to help various charitable organizations such as Hope for the Warriors, JDRF, and the American Red Cross.

Races begin at 7 am at Thomas Brooks Park/USA Baseball, located at 9008 Green Level Church Road.

Registration for the half marathon is closed; however, interested runners can sign up for the full marathon as late as the in-person Expo beginning on March 17 at the Embassy Suites Raleigh-Durham-Research Triangle.

With thousands of runners and spectators expected, volunteers are still needed to help with the event. You can register at the Expo if you'd like to assist in this critical role.

Runners may pick up their packets on either Friday or Saturday during the Expo (201 Harrison Oaks Blvd, Cary). You may have a friend pick up your bib if they have a picture of your ID.

Runners should arrive at the race site by 5:30 am.

If you don't have a parking pass, remote parking is available for everyone with a 15-minute free shuttle from NetApp in Research Triangle Park, 7301 Kit Creek Road in Durham. Buses will be available at 4 am. Parking at the Race Site may become available after 10 am as the half marathon concludes.

Both races begin at 7 am with a firm cutoff of 2 pm.

The final shuttle to remote parking runs at 2:30 pm.

Spectator locations are shown on these course maps

ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the event.