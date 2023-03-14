Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest warrant issued in fatal gas station shooting

By Daniel Griffin,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThBhg_0lIvfdW500

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in a fatal shooting at a southeast Columbus convenience store earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jpy4q_0lIvfdW500
Malike D. Miller

Malike D. Miller, 22, is wanted for murder in connection with the March 3 shooting at a Sheetz store on the 3000 block of South Hamilton Road.

Head of Scioto County child sex trafficking ring gets 40 years in prison

According to police, officers responded to the store at approximately 4:22 a.m., where they found the victim, Jared B. Porter, 23, had been shot. Porter was later pronounced dead at 5:41 a.m. at Mount Carmel East hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Police searching for fugitive wanted for murder of Columbus woman
Columbus, OH15 hours ago
Police seek answers on South Side murder 11 years later
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
2 killed, 4 wounded; Police ID victims in Columbus nightclub shooting
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Update – One Person Shot in Chillicothe, Police Searching for Armed and Dangerous Suspect
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
OSHP bodycam videos show 2 Columbus officers arrested on OVI charges
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Arrest warrant filed for man accused of shooting woman inside northeast Columbus home
Columbus, OH2 days ago
16-year-old allegedly shoots, kills 15-year-old in Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Marion man pleads guilty to ‘cold-blooded’ church murder
Marion, OH1 day ago
Massillon man arrested at north Columbus hotel after being found with 14-year-old
Columbus, OH1 day ago
UPDATE US-23 & Little Walnut Rd Chase Arrests One Hours Later
Circleville, OH2 days ago
2 dead, 4 injured in shooting inside Ohio nightclub
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Etna man sues Licking County sheriff’s deputies, Pataskala police
Pataskala, OH2 days ago
Trooper fires shot following vehicle pursuit in north Columbus; OSHP investigating
Columbus, OH2 days ago
24-year-old arrested, fentanyl seized in four Ohio houses during drug bust
Marion, OH2 days ago
Columbus man wanted in connection to Franklinton double shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
One arrested, one injured in Muskingum University shooting
New Concord, OH1 day ago
Evening Weather Forecast 3-18-23
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Columbus seeing a spike in homicides linked to domestic violence
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Fugitive murder suspect sought in Columbus
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Federal trial for Columbus AMBER Alert suspect pushed back as defense seeks mental health records
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Columbus police officers arrested on OVI charges
Columbus, OH4 days ago
State troopers patrolling roads on St. Patrick’s Day
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Young suspect pushes speaker off roof of downtown building
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Five years in prison for Tanger Outlets robbery
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Columbus man sentenced in 2022 fatal robbery shooting
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Judge sets bond at $1M for suspect in Ohio homicide
Reynoldsburg, OH5 days ago
Drone pilots plead guilty to illegal Ohio stadium flights, but one sees case dropped
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Man dies three days after shooting in west Columbus
Columbus, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy