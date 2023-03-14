Arrest warrant issued in fatal gas station shooting

According to police, officers responded to the store at approximately 4:22 a.m., where they found the victim, Jared B. Porter, 23, had been shot. Porter was later pronounced dead at 5:41 a.m. at Mount Carmel East hospital.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0