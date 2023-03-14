Open in App
Grand Junction, CO
See more from this location?
KREX

Grand Junction man sentenced to prison for enticing children online

By Nick Koziara,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTgdc_0lIvdnGv00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced today the sentencing of a Grand Junction man for enticing children online.

Benjamin David Harbin was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and a life term of supervised release for enticing minors to engage in the production of child pornography.

According to the plea agreement, Harbin used Instagram to communicate with underage women online, some of whom were as young as 8 years old. Harbin manipulated some of these underage women to send him sexually explicit images of themselves. Harbin was reportedly the subject of law enforcement investigations in three countries, the United States, Canada, and England.

Judge Christine M. Arguello levied the sentence on Monday, March 13.

The sexual exploitation of children is a despicable crime that causes immense harm to the victims and their families. We will not tolerate the predatory behavior of those who seek to exploit the innocense of our children, and we will work tirelessly to hold them accountable for their heinous actions.

Cole Finegan, U.S. Attorney

The defendant in this case understimated the steadfast dedication of the FBI when it comes to protecting children. He thought that by hiding behind an online profile and targeting children in another state, he could evade law enforcement. He was wrong. FBI Denver will do what it takes to investigate allegations of child exploitation and hold those accountable who commit such shameful crimes.”

Mark Michalek, FBI Denver Special Agent
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Arrest made in January bank robbery
Montrose, CO5 days ago
Credit card fraud on the rise in Grand Junction, study finds
Grand Junction, CO4 days ago
Men make $12,000 more per year than women in Colorado
Grand Junction, CO6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Gand Junction to discuss emergency cannabis lottery ordinance
Grand Junction, CO3 days ago
1992 GJ homicide victim identified by MCSO
Grand Junction, CO6 days ago
Drowning incident in Colorado River in GJ
Grand Junction, CO3 days ago
New hangar concept at Rifle Garfield County Airport
Rifle, CO1 day ago
Pi Day in Grand Junction
Grand Junction, CO5 days ago
East Middle School walkout to protest school closure
Grand Junction, CO3 days ago
Meet our Pet of the Week
Grand Junction, CO1 day ago
Young students host science fair
Grand Junction, CO3 days ago
Grand Junction prepares for spring cleaning
Grand Junction, CO4 days ago
Residents ready to pick up chicks as egg prices soar
Fruita, CO2 days ago
City breaks ground at Lincoln Park
Grand Junction, CO4 days ago
City Council Candidates rated by Restore the Balance
Grand Junction, CO4 days ago
Community rec center proposal
Grand Junction, CO3 days ago
Fruita dominates Loveland
Loveland, CO5 days ago
Palisade plays a solid game
Palisade, CO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy