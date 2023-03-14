Grand Junction man sentenced to prison for enticing children online

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced today the sentencing of a Grand Junction man for enticing children online.

Benjamin David Harbin was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and a life term of supervised release for enticing minors to engage in the production of child pornography.

According to the plea agreement, Harbin used Instagram to communicate with underage women online, some of whom were as young as 8 years old. Harbin manipulated some of these underage women to send him sexually explicit images of themselves. Harbin was reportedly the subject of law enforcement investigations in three countries, the United States, Canada, and England.

Judge Christine M. Arguello levied the sentence on Monday, March 13.

The sexual exploitation of children is a despicable crime that causes immense harm to the victims and their families. We will not tolerate the predatory behavior of those who seek to exploit the innocense of our children, and we will work tirelessly to hold them accountable for their heinous actions. Cole Finegan, U.S. Attorney

The defendant in this case understimated the steadfast dedication of the FBI when it comes to protecting children. He thought that by hiding behind an online profile and targeting children in another state, he could evade law enforcement. He was wrong. FBI Denver will do what it takes to investigate allegations of child exploitation and hold those accountable who commit such shameful crimes.” Mark Michalek, FBI Denver Special Agent

