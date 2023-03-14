Open in App
Dayton, OH
WDTN

Aliens may have visited our solar system, Pentagon report says

By Callie Cassick,

4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A new government report is raising eyebrows across the country, especially for those interested in extraterrestrials.

Physicist and Harvard professor Avi Loeb says there’s a possibility that humans aren’t the only civilization in the universe.

Loeb teamed up with the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office that investigates unidentified aerial phenomenon, and they came up with a draft report that says it is possible alien ships have already visited our solar system.

Specifically, Loeb thinks the first interstellar object spotted passing through our solar system in 2017 could be an extraterrestrial mothership.

Loeb says it didn’t have the characteristics you’d find in meteors or other known objects. He says the mothership could have released smaller ships, or probes, to study our solar system after spending a long time to get here.

Loeb says if it was a ship, there likely wasn’t life on it. Instead, he believes it could have been operated by artificial intelligence.

Professor Loeb has dedicated his career to exploring the possibility that extraterrestrial civilizations exist and has written several books on the topic. He received a PHD in plasma physics when he was 24.

