Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

St. Clair man facing new sexual assault charges involving a child

By Renatta Signorini,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ4Ye_0lIvdCoA00
Metro Creative

A St. Clair man was serving probation on a child endangerment charge when state police said he sexually assaulted a child, according to court papers.

Shawn L. Waulk, 35, is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bail.

He was arrested last week on charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

The accuser reported that Waulk offered to have sex with the child to make them feel better about an issue with a previous boyfriend, according to court papers. The child’s age and gender were redacted.

Police said Waulk forced a finger through the child’s sweatpants and the child said it hurt and got up.

Waulk was sentenced Nov. 7 to two years on probation after locking his 9-year-old son in a closet and leaving him alone while attending a relative’s birthday party in 2020. He and his wife were convicted of child endangerment charges during a nonjury trial.

The new accusations are not the first time Waulk has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a child. He is awaiting trial on rape of a child and related charges. Waulk had been free on bail since early 2021 on police accusations that he sexually assaulted a girl younger than 6.

Those accusations were uncovered while police said they were investigating the allegations related to the boy locked in the closet.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Man accused of shooting at state Attorney General agents arrested in Penn Hills
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Dog walker in serious condition after hit-and-run accident
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Woman arrested after kids injured in car crash in Elizabeth Township
Elizabeth, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Washington Township man wanted on arrest warrant caught after leading officers on high-speed chase
Washington Township, MI1 day ago
Donora man 'remorseful' at sentencing for role in North Belle Vernon bar fight that nearly killed woman
Donora, PA2 days ago
Person wounded in Aliquippa shooting
Aliquippa, PA8 hours ago
EMS chief seeks district judge post in Rostraver
Rostraver Township, PA1 day ago
Perella retires from Jefferson Hills police force
Jefferson Hills, PA2 days ago
New Kensington motorcycle club dealt setback in plan to use former office building as clubhouse
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Police and firefighters shut down part of Tarentum street due to gas leak
Tarentum, PA20 hours ago
Attorney Thomas Babinsack announces bid for Highlands area district judge's seat
Brackenridge, PA15 hours ago
Attorney Leslie Uncapher Zellers announces bid in race for district judge
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Westmoreland prepares to welcome Rachel's Challenge
Greensburg, PA8 hours ago
Burrell High School life skills students get work experience at local restaurant
Lower Burrell, PA22 hours ago
Excela CEO, Ohio entrepreneur join honored Greensburg Salem alumni; late coach gets new award
Greensburg, PA15 hours ago
Century-old Salvation Army time capsule found in New Kensington
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Building the Valley: Family-run Grasinger Homes takes pride in custom construction
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Delmont moves ahead to develop 'jake brake' ordinance; police say they can't enforce it
Delmont, PA1 day ago
Tree of Life healing group to extend operations
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
New Kensington-Arnold to seek proposals for replacement of Valley High pedestrian bridges
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Penn Township couple readies to open ice cream shop in Murrysville
Murrysville, PA1 day ago
Former church chapel to become concert venue in downtown New Kensington
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Backyard workshop slated at Mammoth Park
Mount Pleasant, PA1 day ago
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: March 17-19
Greensburg, PA2 days ago
Greensburg veteran of D-Day, Battle of the Bulge enjoyed creating art, model train layouts
Greensburg, PA15 hours ago
Pittsburgh’s Strip District attracts 'melting pot' of new residents
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy