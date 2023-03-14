Open in App
Georgia State
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family members say teens arrested, charged as adults after Six Flags fight are innocent

By Michele Newell,

4 days ago
Three teenagers are being charged as adults for armed robbery after a fight broke out last month at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Police said they robbed another teenager at a Wendy’s near the amusement park after fights broke inside the gates.

But now, two of the teens’ parents are telling Channel 2′s Michele Newell that their children are innocent and that they are in the process of hiring attorneys to fight the charges.

Michelle Favors 16-year-old son is one of two teens being held at a juvenile detention facility and charged with armed robbery after the incident. A 17-year-old at the Cobb County jail is also facing four felonies, including armed robbery.

“I want my son home. My son is innocent,” Favors said. “He plays football for his school. He runs track. He’s the manager at his school for baseball.”

Reponza Marshall, who is the aunt of a 15-year-old boy charged with the same crime, said her nephew is also innocent.

“He’s a mentor with the city of Atlanta Camp Best Friends,” Marshall said.

The teen’s mom, Brittnie Allen, said her son and Flavor’s son have been incarcerated together for a week, but otherwise did not know each other.

All of the family members Newell spoke to said their kids were not involved with the robbery at all.

Marquitta Thomas, one teen’s godmother, said that a group of kids were going to Wendy’s were all waiting on rideshares or for their parents to pick them up.

Video shows the moments chaos erupted at the Wendy’s. Thomas said police grabbed teenagers indiscriminately.

“My son, he was like, ‘They were just grabbing kids. They were just grabbing them,’” Thomas said. “He was like, They grabbed me and I got away.”

Favors said that in the video, it looks like her son was trying to figure out what was going on. He was arrested shortly thereafter.

“A young lady called my phone and said my son was incarcerated with her son,” Favors said. “They don’t know each other. She said they didn’t let my son call his parents, so she called me for him”

Cobb Police said they charged all three teenagers based on physical evidence and eyewitness accounts. They said the teenagers are being charged as adults because weapons were involved.

But according to the warrant, the 17-year-old is the only suspect that is listed as actually having a gun.

