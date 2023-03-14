9 details you should remember before you watch season 3 of 'Ted Lasso'

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso on season two, episode one of "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+

"Ted Lasso," starring Jason Sudeikis, finally returns to Apple TV+ for season three on Wednesday.

The season two finale was released in October 2021.

If you don't have time to binge or rewatch the show, Insider has you covered with details to remember.

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone and Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso on season two, episode seven of "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+

Ted Lasso reluctantly started therapy and had a breakthrough with Dr. Sharon Fieldstone.

Ted was resistant to therapy because he previously attended marriage counseling with his ex-wife Michelle and felt like he was being set up and not listened to.

Dr. Fieldstone, a sports psychologist, was brought in at the start of the season to help Dani Rojas overcome a case of the yips.

Dr. Fieldstone was so effective that other Richmond players also had sessions with her and Leslie Higgins, the director of football operations, hired her for the rest of the season.

The pressure of being the manager of AFC while also dealing with his divorce from Michelle weighed heavily on Ted, resulting in him having recurring panic attacks.

About halfway through season two, he finally reached out to Dr. Fieldstone for help.

Dr. Fieldstone helped Ted to drop his tendency to use humor to deflect and be vulnerable with her.

In doing so, Ted revealed to Sharon that his dad committed suicide when he was 16 and a lot of his issues probably stem from that.

On episode 10, Ted opened up about his relationship with his dad and revealed that he still fostered resentment toward him, years after his death. Ted believed that he was a good dad, but maybe he didn't know that. And if he was aware of how good he was, perhaps he wouldn't have killed himself, Ted reasoned.

On the finale, after The Independent published an article that revealed Ted walked out during a match because of a panic attack, the coach opened up about his recent struggles with anxiety during a press conference.

He also expressed concern about the way that mental health is discussed and dealt with in athletics.

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya and Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton on season two, episode eight of "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+

Rebecca Welton and Sam Obisanya had a brief relationship but ended it.

For most of season two, Sam and Rebecca messaged each other on Bantr, a dating app that's designed to be less superficial than its competitors because the profiles don't include photos.

After messaging on the app, Sam with the username "LDN152" and Rebecca with the moniker "bossgirl," the two met up on episode eight and were stunned to find out they were each others' Bantr matches.

Still, they indulged in dinner that night and kissed afterward.

Sam and Rebecca ended up hooking up after Richmond lost to Manchester City and continued their secret romance for two weeks.

Rebecca ended her fling with Sam during episode 10, after her dad's funeral, because she was scared to be vulnerable and needed to figure out the reasoning behind that on her own.

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt and Juno Temple as Keely Jones on season two, episode 10 of "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+

Jamie Tartt confessed his love to Keely Jones and revealed that he went back to play for Richmond partly because of his feelings for her.

Part of the reason why Keely broke up with Jamie in season one was that he didn't understand the importance of being accountable for his actions.

But Jamie matured significantly in season two, straying from his self-centered tendencies and slowly learning to be a supportive team player and a better person.

He also confronted his demanding, patronizing father, James Tartt, after Richmond lost to Manchester City in the semifinals of the Emirates FA Cup during episode eight.

Jamie left Manchester City at the start of the season in an attempt to annoy his overly critical dad, and went on a reality TV show called "Lust Conquers All."

But after being eliminated, he found that no team wanted him because he was too much of a liability.

In a slump, he approached Keely for advice and she suggested he talk to Ted about rejoining Richmond.

Despite Coach Beard and Nate Shelley voting against Jamie returning, Ted went ahead and let Jamie back on the team because he thought the striker was on the path to becoming a better man.

In making amends with the players, Jamie admitted that he was an awful teammate but was apologetic.

He also met with Dr. Fieldstone at Keely's insistence.

By episode 10, at the funeral for Rebecca's dad, Jamie worked up the courage to tell Keely that he didn't just return to Richmond to get back at his dad. He also came back for Keely because he felt that he was becoming the best version of himself, the one she always knew he could be.

Even though Keely was dating Roy, Jamie was overcome by his emotions at the funeral and wanted her to know how he felt.

Then, right after Jamie exited the room, Roy told Keely that he loved her for the first time.

Juno Temple as Keely Jones on season two, episode one of "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+

Keely left her position at AFC Richmond to start her own PR firm with financing from the dating app Bantr.

Keely started working as the head of PR at the club during season one, after Rebecca hired her to help the players with brand development.

On season two, Keely made significant major moves in her career, like getting featured in Vanity Fair's business issue as a powerful woman on the rise.

Through Keely, Bantr later became Richmond's main sponsor.

This happened after the team severed ties with Dubai Air due to their connection to Cerithium Oil and unfair practices in Sam's home country of Nigeria.

On the finale, Keely made the difficult decision to leave her job at Richmond because the people that backed Bantr wanted to finance her opening her own PR firm.

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent and Juno Temple as Keely Jones on season two, episode 12 of "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+

Roy Kent and Keely's relationship is on the rocks.

Roy and Keely experienced a few bumps in their relationship during season two.

Following Roy's retirement, Keely encouraged him to be a pundit. He was initially apprehensive about taking the job but came to enjoy it.

But by episode five, he realized he missed the sport too much and quit the pundit gig to join Richmond as a coach.

That meant that he and Keely worked at the same building and saw each other every day, to the point where she felt suffocated by Roy's constant presence at work and at home.

Roy came to the realization that he needed to give her space within their relationship, so he apologized to Keely and prepared a relaxing bath for her on episode seven.

During Keely's photoshoot for Vanity Fair, she and Roy felt a shift in their relationship after coming clean about a few recent incidents.

Keely told him that Nate misread her intentions and kissed her while shopping, which neither she nor Roy felt was threatening.

However, Roy learning that Jamie confessed his love for Keely struck a nerve.

Meanwhile, Roy told Keely that he spoke to Phoebe's teacher, Ms. Bowen, for three hours, and at the end of their conversation, she asked if he was married and he said no, without elaborating further.

On the finale, Jamie apologized to Roy for telling Kelly he loved her. And surprisingly, Roy forgave him — which made Keely proud of him.

When Keely's Vanity Fair feature was published, none of the photos of Roy posing with her were included. Roy felt that Keely looked so natural and powerful on her own without him, like she didn't need him.

On her last day at the Richmond off, Roy surprised her with plane tickets for a six-week vacation. He was excited because it would be his first proper vacation in a long time, but Keely said she couldn't afford to take time off because she already started working her new job.

When Roy asked if they were breaking up, Keely assured him that they weren't. She encouraged Roy to take the well-earned holiday, told him she loved him, and said they'd be fine.

Roy was seen leaving the plane tickets on her desk and walking out, though.

James Lance as Trent Crimm and Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso on season two, episode 12 of "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+

Trent Crimm was fired from The Independent because he revealed his article's anonymous source to Ted.

On the penultimate episode of season two, Trent tipped off Ted about a story that would be running in the following day's print edition, revealing that the coach walked out during AFC Richmond and Tottenham Hotspur's game due to a panic attack — not stomach issues.

As a friend, Trent told Ted that his source for the story was Nate.

During the finale, Trent told Ted that he was fired from The Independent after the publication learned that he revealed his anonymous source.

However, Trent willingly sold himself out to the publication because he's "looking for something different. Deeper."

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya on season two, episode two of "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+

Sam declined a billionaire's offer to play for a Moroccan team and decided to open his own restaurant.

Sam's career flourished during season two, so much so that Edwin Akufo, who inherited £1.2 billion after his father's death, wanted to buy Sam out of his Richmond contract and transfer him.

Edwin told Sam that he was buying Raja Casablanca in Morocco and planned on assembling a team of the greatest African players in the world. Edwin says he's breaking up his dad's empire and using money to make things better.

Sam, who had been grappling with homesickness since leaving Ghana to play for Richmond, deliberated over whether or not he should accept Edwin's offer and play closer to home.

Ultimately, Sam declined because he felt that his time at Richmond wasn't over.

He chose to stay in London because it was what was best for him and his personal journey (and his feelings for Rebecca didn't influence his decision).

Sam was last seen buying a storefront to launch his own restaurant to bring the flavors of his home country to England.

At the season three premiere of "Ted Lasso" in early March, Toheeb Jimoh, who plays Sam, told Deadline that his eatery "becomes a safe space for everybody on the team."

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, and Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent on season two, episode 12 of "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+

AFC Richmond is back in the Premier League.

After being relegated on the season one finale, Richmond clawed their way back into the Premier League.

They kicked off the season with eight consecutive ties and broke the draw streak when they lost to Coventry on episode three.

Richmond improved after Roy joined as a coach, and the team experienced a winning streak.

On the finale, Richmond played Brentford and ended the season with a draw, putting them in second place and securing their spot back in the Premier League.

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley on season two, episode seven of "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+

Nate left AFC Richmond to coach for rival team West Ham United, which is owned by Rebecca's ex-husband Rupert Mannion.

Nate's decision to leave Richmond to become the manager at West Ham United made perfect sense given his trajectory on the show, from kit man to gaffer.

Both seasons have shown that he's a people-pleaser who has low self-esteem and is constantly seeking validation from others.

When he feels like he becomes invisible to Ted on season two, especially when Roy joins Richmond as a coach, Nate's resentment grows.

On season two, Keely and Rebecca help to instill confidence in Nate so he can secure the reservation he wants for a family dinner on episode five.

But he takes his newfound assertiveness to new levels as the season goes on.

Even though Nate is skilled at the tactics of the game and confident in his decision-making, he often feels underestimated and dismissed in both his professional and personal life. He's perceived as so non-threatening that Roy brushes him off and shows no anger when Nate reveals that he kissed Keely while they were shopping.

Nate's frustration reaches a boiling point on the finale when his risky play fails to yield success during the first half of Richmond's match against Brentford.

When Ted checks on Nate during halftime, he finally voices his pent-up frustrations.

Nate tells Ted that he made him feel like he was the most important person in the whole world and then abandoned him. And the harder Nate worked to get Ted's approval, the less cared.

He ends his rant by saying that everyone loves Ted, but he thinks he's a joke and would have been shipped back to America if it wasn't for him.

Even though Ted apologizes for not showing his appreciation for Nate more, he doesn't want to hear it.

So, when the game ends in a draw and Richmond celebrates, the team celebrates while Nate walks away, sulking.

In the final scene of the finale, after a time jump, it's revealed that Nate is the new manager for West Ham United — and seems to be relishing his new position of power.