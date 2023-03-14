Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL

The Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers are set to face off in an NHL matchup at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The Capitals come into the game with a record of 32-28-7 and have struggled mightily over the last month, going just 4-8-1 since February 12th. Despite their recent struggles, the Capitals have been able to find success on the road, scoring 18 goals and going 3-1-0 over their last four away games.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have had a slightly better season with a record of 37-19-10. However, they too have struggled in recent games, going just 4-5-2 across their last 11 matchups since a seven-game winning streak from January 27th to February 17th. The Rangers will be looking to turn things around against the Capitals, who have already beaten them twice this season, including a 6-3 loss on February 25th.

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers

When: Tuesday, March 14

Tuesday, March 14 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney Channel

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney Channel Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Washington Capitals (+145) vs. New York Rangers (-170)

O/U: 6.5

