Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL

By FTW Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QJ0g_0lIvc8by00

The Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers are set to face off in an NHL matchup at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The Capitals come into the game with a record of 32-28-7 and have struggled mightily over the last month, going just 4-8-1 since February 12th. Despite their recent struggles, the Capitals have been able to find success on the road, scoring 18 goals and going 3-1-0 over their last four away games.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have had a slightly better season with a record of 37-19-10. However, they too have struggled in recent games, going just 4-5-2 across their last 11 matchups since a seven-game winning streak from January 27th to February 17th. The Rangers will be looking to turn things around against the Capitals, who have already beaten them twice this season, including a 6-3 loss on February 25th.

We have you covered throughout the NHL season, here is everything you need to know to stream the NHL action this afternoon.

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers

  • When: Tuesday, March 14
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney Channel
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Washington Capitals (+145) vs. New York Rangers (-170)

O/U: 6.5

Want some action on the NHL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bulls vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Michigan basketball player to enter NCAA transfer portal
Ann Arbor, MI1 hour ago
Masters survey 2023: More than two dozen pros were asked if they would have changed Augusta National's 13th hole to make it longer
Augusta, GA1 hour ago
Commanders fans, media react to potential end of Dan Snyder era
Washington, DC10 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
NASCAR officials told a driver to park it mid-race, so he left his car on the start-finish line
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
NC State among teams that have contacted former UNC forward
Chapel Hill, NC30 minutes ago
Coveted recruit picks Michigan football over Ohio State
Ann Arbor, MI2 hours ago
UNC basketball schedules visit with transfer portal target
Chapel Hill, NC52 minutes ago
Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson fire back at Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Celtics legend Robert Parish on when he knew it was time to retire
Boston, MA10 hours ago
WATCH: Coach Prime addresses players prior to Colorado’s first spring practice
Boulder, CO2 hours ago
Devo Davis, Arkansas native, deserves to go down as an all-time Hogs great
Jacksonville, AR19 hours ago
11 most intimidating 2023 college football environments include these Gator games
Gainesville, FL2 hours ago
How much salary cap space the Bears have after first wave of free agency
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Klay Thompson taunted Dillon Brooks by counting off Golden State's four titles with his fingers during Memphis' win
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
NCAA Tournament: Tipoff time announced for Tennessee-Toledo game
Knoxville, TN7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy