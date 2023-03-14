Open in App
Pi Day has special meaning for math enthusiasts

By Steven Cohen,

4 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — March 14, or 3/14, is Pi Day. (That’s “Pi” without the “E.”) Even the U.S. Congress recognizes it as a special day.

If you recall lessons from Math class, chances are pretty good you know that Pi Day is a nod to 3.14, the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. (In other words, divide the circle’s circumference by its diameter.) It’s an irrational number that has no end, but we round it to 3.14.

The Math Department at Hagerstown Community College celebrates Pi Day with pie (with the “E”), including apple, mint, and other varieties.

Many eateries capitalize on Pi Day with $3.14 slices of pizza pie, fruit pie, custard pie, whatever your fancy.

The day was established to raise awareness about the importance of Mathematics education.

Hagerstown Community College President Dr. James Klauber cheers the fact that “we celebrate the number 3.14 but also Albert Einstein’s birthday today. We celebrate that as well!”

And since it is Einstein’s birthday, Princeton, N.J. held an Albert Einstein look-alike contest to mark the occasion. That because the physicist who gave us the theory of relativity, among other things, taught at Princeton University.




