Gaston County manufacturing plant to close this summer, state commerce department says

By Doug Coats,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1q45_0lIvZWr600

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 130 people will be without a job when the Hunter Douglas Window Designs plant will shutter this summer in western Gaston County.

According to the N.C. Department of Commerce’s NC WARN , the window treatment company will permanently close the facility on Southridge Parkway Aug. 30. It currently has 135 employees working there who were reportedly notified on March 7.

The company manufactures shades, blinds, shutters and drapery.

Lithium plant thriving in Gaston County

