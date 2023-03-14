Shoshone Falls After Dark returns

Shoshone Falls is bringing back one of its most popular illuminations.

For the third year in a row, Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, and the City of Twin Falls will present Shoshone Falls After Dark.

The presenters have partnered with Midnight Production Studios in Twin Falls to immerse visitors in lights, music, and the natural beauty of Shoshone Falls. Plus, they're adding more lights this time so more of the park becomes part of the show.

The event will take place for two weekends only, April 27-30 and May 4-7.

Renowned as the "Niagara of the West," Shoshone Falls stands 212 feet tall, 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls.

Viewers will have the opportunity to enter the park after hours and view the falls illuminated with lights choreographed to music with their pre-purchased, timed vehicle ticket. The light show will run for about 20 minutes on a loop until about 10:30 p.m.

The event is expected to sell out, as viewers come from all over the country, and it is strongly recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Tickets are per car and range between $25-$35 plus booking fees and taxes. Reservation entry times are 9:00pm, 9:45pm, and 10:15pm. No walk-ins are allowed, as it is too dangerous in the dark.

You can buy tickets at visitsouthidaho.com