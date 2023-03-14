Open in App
Westfield, IN
WRTV

Westfield Fire Department receives award for delivering baby

By Jacqueline White,

4 days ago
WESTFIELD— Eleven paramedics and emergency medical technicians with the Westfield Fire Department were honored today for helping a family deliver their newborn baby.

On February 15, WFD was called to a childbirth in a car on U.S 31 at 10:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, paramedics and EMS personnel learned that the baby's birth was imminent.

“We were driving from our home in Kokomo to an Indianapolis birth center when my wife Rebecca went into labor,” said Jared Simoneaux. The couple quickly called the birth center, which told them to pull their vehicle over and immediately call 9-1-1. “Everyone remained calm, and we got the help we needed. The Westfield Fire Department did a great job,” said Jared.

Baby Anna was delivered in the back of the ambulance. Rebecca and her newborn baby were later transported to the hospital and released.

The WFD was presented with the Stork Award by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security EMS Director Kraig Kinney.

“EMS professionals are called upon many times daily to respond to challenging calls that are often life-altering, including bringing new lives into the world. Another Indiana family has a happy story to tell for many years to come about how baby Anna was born with the help of the Westfield Fire Department” Kinney said.

The following members of the WFD department were honored:

Eliezer Rivera, FF/Paramedic
Lt. Steve Lamp, FF/EMT
Joshua Brown, FF/Paramedic
Justin Austad FF/EMT
Abraham Westerman, FF/EMT
Tyler Hittle, FF/Paramedic
Joseph Walker, FF/Paramedic
Lt. Chad Everitt, FF/EMT
Battalion Chief Tom Cline, FF/EMT
Craig Burke, FF/EMT
Capt. Pamela Taylor FRP (Field Resource Paramedic)

Not everyone was in the back of the ambulance delivering the baby, but it took a team to ensure the safety of everyone involved while the ambulance was stopped on the highway.

“I know that I speak for all of our EMS professionals in saying that we are honored to receive this recognition. But the best reward is knowing that patients we help of all ages can go home to their loved ones,” WFD EMS Division Chief Patrick Hutchison said.

