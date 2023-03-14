John Fetterman could leave Walter Reed in next two weeks: Report

S en. John Fetterman (D-PA) is reportedly on the mend and may be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center within the next two weeks.

Last month, Fetterman checked himself into the facility to receive treatment for clinical depression after a brief hospital stint days earlier for feeling lightheaded. His physician is optimistic that he will be "as good or better than his best days post-stroke," CNN reported .

PHOTOS OF FETTERMAN AT WALTER REED RELEASED FOR FIRST TIME SINCE HOSPITALIZATION

Underlying the protracted stay are the doctors' efforts to get his "medication balance exactly right," according to the report. Doctors apparently determined that his blood pressure medication was too strong and may have led to lightheadedness that triggered his first hospital visit last month.

In May 2022, Fetterman suffered a stroke days before winning the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary, leaving him with lingering auditory problems and speech impediments. He returned to the campaign trail months later and ultimately managed to defeat Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, flipping a Senate seat blue.

Despite his medical treatment, Fetterman has managed to co-sponsor legislation.

Earlier this month, his team released photos of him browsing through documents with his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, in a hospital room.

In addition to Fetterman, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was briefly hospitalized and then released home, where she is recovering from shingles. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was just discharged Monday from the hospital as well after slipping and suffering a concussion and fractured rib last week. He is now expected to receive treatment at an inpatient rehab facility.

The Washington Examiner contacted Fetterman's office for additional information.