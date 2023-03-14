Biden claims 'MAGA' lawmakers opposing his budget favor 'defunding the police'

President Joe Biden tried to flip the script on Republicans on Tuesday, claiming in a speech in California that some GOP lawmakers opposing his budget request for fiscal 2024 are "calling for defunding the police."

Since entering office, the president has been forced to fend off attacks from Republicans that Democrats want to abolish the police, despite several measures taken by the administration to reform how local law enforcement offices deal with gun violence and other violent crimes.

BIDEN ROLLS OUT NEW GUN VIOLENCE EXECUTIVE ORDER IN CALIFORNIA

Biden traveled to Monterey Park, California, the site of a deadly mass shooting on Lunar New Year, Tuesday afternoon to discuss his newest executive actions aimed at curbing gun violence when he loosed the attack on Republicans.

"Last week, I laid out in my budget how we invest more in safer communities and expand access to mental health services for those affected by gun violence. Congressional Republicans should pass my budget instead of calling for cuts to these services or defunding the police or abolishing the FBI, as we hear from our MAGA Republican friends," the president stated. "But let's be clear: None of this absolves Congress from the responsibility of acting to pass universal background checks, eliminate gun manufacturers' immunity from liability, and I'm determined once again to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines."

