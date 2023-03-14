Bodies and ashes of 154 people found in warehouse linked to unlicensed mortuary

A t least six corpses and the cremated remains of an estimated 154 people were uncovered in a California warehouse connected to an unlicensed mortuary.

The remains discovered at Oceanview Cremations, which had been operating with a suspended license, were reportedly recovered by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau on March 1.

Operations at Oceanview had been unlicensed since 2018, the bureau said, and the remains found there date back to 2013.

Five of the six corpses have been identified, compared to only four of the 154 cremated remains, a local report noted.

Oceanview had been able to continue its work unlicensed because the California Cemetery and Funeral Board failed to notify the coroner's bureau of the suspension until late February, officials said.

Anyone who has worked with Oceanview from 2013 to 2021 is asked to help identify the unmarked remains.