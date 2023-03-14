Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Update: City partially closes 21st Street due to flooding

By News Staff,

4 days ago

– The City of Paso Robles reopened 21st Street at 4 p.m. yesterday. No other streets inside city limits are closed at this time.

Original story posted March 14:

– City staff is partially closing 21st Street due to flooding. 21st Street from Riverside to Pine Street will be closed until conditions improve.

Motorists should plan to use alternative routes until 21st Street reopens.

No other streets are currently closed within the Paso Robles city limits at this time. Please follow the City of Paso Robles March Storm Updates at www.pcity.com or on social media at www.facebook.com/prcitygov or www.twitter.com/prcity.

