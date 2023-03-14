Open in App
Tulsa, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Mother Road Market hosting family-fun spring break activities

By Cori Duke,

4 days ago
Tulsa’s Mother Road Market is hosting a week of spring break activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Events are each day this week, Tuesday through Friday, from 4-7 pm., and it begins with a movie night.

On Tuesday, patrons can expect a movie night screening of Pixar’s Coco, and it's free to the public.

On Wednesday, “Hot Toast Music Co.” will perform.

Thursday is arts and crafts with cookies, which cost $1 per cookie.

On Friday, to wrap things up, Mother Road Market will screen the FC Tulsa game for free.

Organizers said "Tulsa's best patio" is sure to be packed with fun for everyone.

“Spring is one of our favorite seasons at Mother Road Market,” said Cory Ross, Events and Hospitality Manager at MRM. “As the weather gets warmer, the patio comes to life. We love seeing people of all ages enjoying local food, sips, and specially curated events.”

All week long, the WEL Bar at the market will offer drink specials for those 21 and older.

In addition, you can check out the Limited Time Only Market pop-up featuring FC Tulsa.

There will be new 2023 jerseys, t-shirts, hats, scarves, and even special appearances from the players. The pop-up is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm through the month of March.
