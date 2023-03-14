Open in App
Missoula, MT
See more from this location?
KPAX

Missoula Parking Commission seeks community input for new parking plan

By Emily Brown,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZvU2_0lIvU3h900

MISSOULA - As Missoula expands, so does the demand for parking.

So, the Missoula Parking Commission wants to better the parking system in support of the growing city.

But they can't do it alone. The Commission needs to hear from you what works and what doesn't.

"Input and ideas are, in my opinion, paramount into building a good plan. And with these engagement opportunities, we're really hoping to gather that feedback: what's working, what's not working. You know challenges that they face on a daily basis that we don't necessarily hear about," Parking Services Director Ian Ortlieb shared with MTN.

What does a successful parking system look like to you? Is it more spaces? Or parking meter changes? Whatever your stance on parking, you can share it at the upcoming March Vision Meetings.

There are three public visioning sessions over the next few days each focusing on a specific area:

  • Wednesday, March 14: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at UM's University Center Ballroom. The focus will be on the Hip Strip and University District.
  • Thursday, March 15: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Break Espresso. The topic will be Downtown.
  • Thursday, March 15: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montana Rail Link Park. The focus will be Midtown.

If you can't make it in person, you can go to https://www.engagemissoula.com/parkingplan to submit your ideas.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missoula, MT newsLocal Missoula, MT
Mullan BUILD Project Construction in Missoula Continues
Missoula, MT1 day ago
Conservation easement proposed in the Rattlesnake
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation celebrates Missoula visitor’s center reopening
Missoula, MT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missoula's Johnson Street emergency winter shelter to close
Missoula, MT3 days ago
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is hopeful for the North Coast Hiawatha Passenger Rail
Missoula, MT2 days ago
No quick trip to Seeley Lake with summer of construction
Seeley Lake, MT2 days ago
Mullan BUILD work to resume as city, county look to finsh first phase
Mullan, ID5 days ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Montana
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Missoula property owner seeks zoning change for bee business
Missoula, MT6 days ago
Missoula Family YMCA receives $250,000 grant
Missoula, MT1 day ago
News briefs: Freight train derailment and new Missoula schools superintendent
Missoula, MT3 days ago
Increased patrols planned for St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Missoula
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Missoula City Council approves new ward boundaries as city grows
Missoula, MT5 days ago
Mount Jumbo South Zone closure extended in Missoula
Missoula, MT5 days ago
College students across Montana, legislators show broad support for House Bill 457
Missoula, MT1 day ago
Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Rendezvous returns to Missoula
Missoula, MT1 day ago
Missoula Association of Realtors releases annual report
Missoula, MT3 days ago
Suspect dead, hostage hospitalized in Montana following chase starting in Osburn, Idaho
Saint Regis, MT21 hours ago
Mining company stakes rare earth minerals claim in Bitterroot National Forest
Darby, MT3 days ago
Montana unemployment rate falls to 2.5%; Missoula at 3%
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Highway 93 reroute aims to reduce congestion, update sidewalks in Ronan
Ronan, MT8 days ago
Oh, Nelly, It’s Getting Halal In Here. New Missoula Market Coming
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Missoula's St. Patrick Hospital celebrates 150th birthday on St. Patrick's Day
Missoula, MT1 day ago
String of burglaries reported in St. Ignatius
Saint Ignatius, MT3 days ago
Missing person advisory issued for Missoula woman
Missoula, MT5 days ago
Judge: USFWS wrong to balk at Bitterroot grizzly bear recovery
Missoula, MT3 days ago
Meet the Rubber Boa, Montana's Tiny Boa Constrictor
Missoula, MT9 hours ago
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 657 Cases, 28 New Deaths
Missoula, MT2 days ago
University of Montana students start menstrual product drive
Missoula, MT6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy