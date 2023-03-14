Missoula Parking Commission seeks community input for new parking plan

MISSOULA - As Missoula expands, so does the demand for parking.

So, the Missoula Parking Commission wants to better the parking system in support of the growing city.

But they can't do it alone. The Commission needs to hear from you what works and what doesn't.

"Input and ideas are, in my opinion, paramount into building a good plan. And with these engagement opportunities, we're really hoping to gather that feedback: what's working, what's not working. You know challenges that they face on a daily basis that we don't necessarily hear about," Parking Services Director Ian Ortlieb shared with MTN.

What does a successful parking system look like to you? Is it more spaces? Or parking meter changes? Whatever your stance on parking, you can share it at the upcoming March Vision Meetings.

There are three public visioning sessions over the next few days each focusing on a specific area:

Wednesday, March 14: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at UM's University Center Ballroom. The focus will be on the Hip Strip and University District.

Thursday, March 15: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Break Espresso. The topic will be Downtown.

Thursday, March 15: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montana Rail Link Park. The focus will be Midtown.

If you can't make it in person, you can go to https://www.engagemissoula.com/parkingplan to submit your ideas.