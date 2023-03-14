Open in App
Wakulla County, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WCSO warns public of potential jury duty scam

By WTXL Digital Staff,

4 days ago
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a potential jury duty scam.

Deputies say the scam consists of a victim receiving an unsolicited phone call, in which the caller informs the victim they have missed jury duty and has a warrant out for their arrest.

The suspect informs the victim the warrant can be resolved by paying a certain amount of money, often in the form of Greendot or other prepaid cards, WCSO says. Next, the suspect will inform the victim on how to transfer the funds to themselves.

WCSO says they nor any other law enforcement organization will never call to inform people that they need to pay any sort of fine or fee to resolve a legal situation.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone that are being scammed or defrauded in any way to hang up and if need be, contact WCSO at 850-745-7100 to file a report.

