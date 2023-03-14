Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
See more from this location?
WTXL ABC 27 News

Railroad Square unveils businesses coming to its food hall

By WTXL Staff reports,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTx9m_0lIvQ0Bo00

ABC 27 learned about the businesses coming to the Railroad Square Food Hall.

ABC 27 Sunrise morning show meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland got a first look of the food hall with developer Adam Kaye Tuesday morning.

Railroad Square unveils businesses coming to its food hall

The four tenants coming in are Tally-Sno, Juice Bar Miami, Nate and Natalia Vegetarian and Vegan Cuisine and Big Bowls.

Nate and Natalia Vegetarian and Vegan Cuisine and Big Bowls coming to Railroad Square food hall

Copeland talked with developer Kaye Tuesday morning about his vision for the space.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Once Upon a Time in Bainbridge: FSU students film comedy short film in city hall, around downtown and city square
Bainbridge, GA2 days ago
INSIDE LOOK: New chains lead to new economic opportunities in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
F & C Farms hosts opening weekend for strawberry picking
Boston, GA2 days ago
Tallahassee Retail Scene Takes a Hit as Another Store Closes Permanently
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Jackson Co. commissioners debate whether or not to sell wastewater system to city
Marianna, FL1 day ago
Fresh produce market to take place in Thomasville
Thomasville, GA3 days ago
New affordable housing units in construction near Walmart, I-10 in Gadsden County
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Free shredding event to take place in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
Request for $7 Million Workforce Housing Subsidy Should be a “Wake-Up Call”
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Apalachee Center CEO appointed chair of Florida Mental Health Commission
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Traffic detour on stretch of Crawfordville Highway amid construction project
Crawfordville, FL4 days ago
Gov. DeSantis just blocked the FIRST AP African American Studies course!
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
‘I can’t thank you enough’: A man is reunited with TMH staff that saved his life
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
FAMU bans TikTok from college campus
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
10-year-old uses allowance money to buy and donate shoes to one organization
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
FSU vs. Syracuse First Pitch Moved to 1:30 p.m.
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Monticello Veteran killed in Thomasville Walmart crash described as loving family man
Monticello, FL2 days ago
Local rapper Chidi Ukaga catching on
Tallahassee, FL23 hours ago
Traffic crash at Walmart in Thomasville
Thomasville, GA4 days ago
Recognizing trailblazers in our community: Argatha Gilmore
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
Update: Thomasville Walmart reopens after car crashes into entrance
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy