Concord Krispy Kreme facility to close, lay off 102 employees

By Connor Lomis,

4 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Concord Krispy Kreme facility will close and lay off 102 employees on May 11, according to a spokesperson .

The facility is located on the 300 block of Wilshire Avenue Southwest near Warren Coleman Boulevard.

In a WARN notice released on March 10, the letter read:

“All employees who work at this facility will be separated.

This action is expected to be permanent.”

Officials provided a list of job titles that will be affected and the number of those affected employees.

  • Bookkeeper – 2
  • Doughnut decorator – 1
  • Doughnut distributor – 17
  • Doughnut maker – 12
  • Doughnut packer/planner – 48
  • General manager – 1
  • Maintenance – 6
  • Officer manager – 1
  • Production manager – 1
  • Quality control – 2
  • Sanitation – 7
  • Supervisor – 4

According to the notice, all staff members will receive regular pay and benefits through their separation date.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts released the following statement regarding the situation:

“Our fresh daily doughnut business is strong, profitable, and growing quickly.

This is the area where we are focusing our investments and resources.

Because of this, we chose to exit our underperforming, extended shelf-life snack aisle business and cease production at our manufacturing facility in Concord, N.C., where these snack aisle products were made.

We are supporting our affected employees, all of whom are eligible to apply for any open position or for severance and outplacement services.

We are grateful to all of them.

The company’s fresh business represents doughnuts bought in shops and ordered through the app or website for in-shop pickup or delivery.

Brand sweet treats are pre-packaged, extended shelf-life doughnut products available in snack aisles. This launched in 2020, and the Concord facility made these products.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

