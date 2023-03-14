Haaland Ties Champions League Record With Five Goals in a Single Match

The Manchester City star matched marks set by Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano with his performance against in the round of 16 second leg.

Erling Haaland’s sublime debut season with Manchester City reached new heights Tuesday as the striker tied the Champions League record for most goals in a single match with five.

Manchester City entered their UCL round of 16 second leg tied on aggregate with RB Leipzig at 1–1, but by halftime, Haaland had already all but secured the win with a first-half hat trick. The Norwegian international then went on to add two more goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half, securing his five-goal tally in 57 minutes before he was subbed off in the 63rd minute.

With the surge of goals, Haaland tied the single-game competition record set by Barcelona legend Lionel Messi in 2012 against Bayer Leverkusen (also done in the knockout stage) and Shakhtar Donetsk striker Luiz Adriano against BATE Borisov in 2014.

Haaland also became the fastest and the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals, securing the mark in 25 games at just 22 years old.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward is also closing in on the all-time Premier League record for goals in a season after scoring 28 league goals in 26 matches so far.

Here are all Haaland’s goals from Man City’s 7–0 win over RB Leipzig in the round of 16 second leg: