Greensboro police investigating after 2 shot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after two people were shot on Tuesday afternoon.
FOX8 is told the call reporting the shooting came in at 4:35 p.m.
The injuries are not life-threatening. Police have not identified the victims.
Police responded to South Eugene Street and Whittington Street to investigate.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 0