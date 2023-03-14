Greensboro police investigating after 2 shot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after two people were shot on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX8 is told the call reporting the shooting came in at 4:35 p.m.

The injuries are not life-threatening. Police have not identified the victims.

Police responded to South Eugene Street and Whittington Street to investigate.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.

