Reports: Cowboys acquire CB Stephon Gilmore from Colts

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03P6pX_0lIvP6Rx00

The Dallas Cowboys traded a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick to the Indianapolis Colts to acquire veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Gilmore, 32, is a five-time Pro Bowler and just four years removed from being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Gilmore will also play on his fourth team in four years. After spending 2017-20 with the New England Patriots, Gilmore held out in 2021 and was traded to the Carolina Panthers in October.

He spent 2022 with the Colts after signing a two-year contract worth up to $23 million last April. He started 16 games for Indianapolis and grabbed two interceptions to go with 66 tackles and 11 pass breakups.

In 11 years with the Buffalo Bills (2012-16), Patriots, Panthers and Colts, Gilmore has recorded 493 tackles, 127 pass breakups and 29 interceptions.

–Field Level Media

