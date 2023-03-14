Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Members of 170-year-old Nashville church worried about new proposed high rise

By Maranda Whittington,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44tyjx_0lIvOQsl00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Holy Trinity Episcopal Church has survived the changes Nashville has experienced for over 170 years.

“I remember vividly the vacation Bible schools,” said Bill Forrester.

Six generations of Forrester’s family have sat in the church’s pews.

Century-old Centerville building at risk of collapsing after damaging high wind

“The same baptismal fountain that I was baptized in, my kids and two grandkids were christened in that same baptismal fountain,” he said.

The historic church was built in 1852, having ties to the Civil War.

In the early 1900’s the church became an African American congregation, with many members attending Fisk University, Meharry Medical College, and Tennessee State University.

“People would come from Bordeaux, North Nashville, South Nashville, West Nashville,” said Forrester.

But Forrester knew early on that changes to the area were coming.

“In 1981, I could really see it,” he said.

Now decades later, another change Forrester believes will greatly impact the church is approaching.

In December, VeLa Development Partners announced they would be building a 32-story high rise right across the street from Holy Trinity.

“There are a lot of concerns,” said Forrester.

Fisk gymnastics hosts historic first home meet

Forrester said the project would eliminate what little parking the church has, and he’s worried about the impact blasting would have on their building.

“This building was built in 1852, and so there’s going to be some shifting,” he said. “There’s got to be some shifting.”

Forrester is also worried about how they will continue to serve the homeless and grow their congregation once construction begins.

“We would have to really be creative to come up with a plan that would attract people to come into a construction site,” he said.

While this is a big worry for Forrester and other members, he knows they’ll find a way to survive all of this.

“It’s going to be rocky…seriously rocky, but we’ll do okay,” he said. “We’ll do okay. It’s going to be okay.”

NASHVILLE 2023: Looking at Music City’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it

News 2 spoke to Holy Trinity’s priest who told News 2 they are trying to work with the developers to address some of their major issues.

News 2 did reach out to VeLa Development Partners about the church’s concerns and received the following statement:

“The Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is an important part of the historic fabric of Nashville, and we are privileged to be its neighbor. We are in direct communication with church leadership to address any concerns they have.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Search for suspects underway after Nazi graffiti, hate messages spray-painted on homes in Nashville neighborhood
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
1 dead, 1 wanted for murder following South Nashville stabbing
Nashville, TN2 days ago
‘Person of interest’ in custody in connection with Murfreesboro homicide
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ascension Saint Thomas welcomes new Murfreesboro hospital
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
'I'll be 90 years old!' Beloved McFadden Community Center receptionist to retire
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Tiondra Lay discovered Hennessy Black was not her friend in Zaxby’s parking lot
Hendersonville, TN22 hours ago
Increased police presence in Middle Tennessee for St. Patrick’s Day
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Concerns mount after South Nashville homeless encampment closes
Nashville, TN3 days ago
10 Brunch Spots in Franklin, Brentwood & Williamson County, Tennessee
Franklin, TN2 days ago
Fire breaks out after transformer explosion in South Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
How far does $100,000 salary go in Nashville
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
Tennessee Poison Center seeing 'alarming' increase in calls about delta-8 and children
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Hendersonville Library Director fired after threats, allegations in national media relating to Christian actor’s story hour
Hendersonville, TN3 days ago
1 injured in multivehicle crash on I-65 in Williamson County
Franklin, TN8 hours ago
40 homeless relocated following South Nashville encampment closure
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Toddler who nearly drowned at Nashville hotel pool out of ICU
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Town
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Why Nashville had three large water main breaks in three days
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Bill aims to keep Metro Nashville from regulating beer sales on Lower Broadway
Nashville, TN2 days ago
1 of 3 escaped teens from West Tennessee youth detention center found in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Beaman Automotive leaving Broadway for South Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Family member finds woman dead inside Murfreesboro apartment
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Embattled MNPS Director of Visual and Performing Arts speaks to News 2 from jail
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Man Found Dead in South Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Road debris costs Tennesseans dollars and sometimes lives
Spring Hill, TN2 days ago
East Nashville homicide suspect turns himself in
Nashville, TN3 days ago
One of two women wanted for credit card fraud, identity theft in Nashville arrested
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
City leaders across TN call for state to pass bill that would require guns in vehicles to be secured
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Man airlifted to Nashville after falling from roof in Kentucky
Nashville, TN4 days ago
62-Year-Old Murfreesboro Man Reported Missing
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy