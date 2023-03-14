Golden Apple: Congratulations to Sarah Sigmon!

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Sarah Sigmon, our latest Golden Apple Award winner. Sigmon is a third grade teacher at East Rochester Elementary School.

Principal Marisa Capuano says, “Children are her passion and curriculum and instruction wise, social and emotional wise, she just takes care of them in every single way.”

It’s not just her current class Sigmon is taking care of. She keeps in touch with many former students too like Nevyah Fair. She had Mrs. Sigmon for a teacher five years ago.

“She’s really amazing. She’s funny, cares about every student. I had her in fifth grade and she’s still here to teach me now. She helps me get my work done and when I’m having a hard time she’s there for me,” says Fair.

Nickie Caruso’s son Nolan is in Mrs. Sigmon’s class this year. They thought she deserved a Golden Apple Award for creating a family environment at school. “It’s just nice to know that Nolan can go to 3rd grade every day and be taken care of,” Caruso adds.

Sigmon has been teaching for 15 years. She says she is the lucky one. “I love the kids and I love watching people become readers and come closer to their potential and grow up to be people you are really proud of, that you got to be a part of their story.

But the real story is her love for her students. “It’s like people say when you have more than one kid your heart grows. It’s like that but every year it grows by 20,” adds Sigmon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.