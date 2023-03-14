Open in App
Albion, NY
See more from this location?
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Teen made threat towards Albion School District

By Aidan Joly,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzzCC_0lIvNDcL00

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly threatening the Albion School District with violence on Tuesday, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they were made aware of the post just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, which was allegedly made by the teen on Snapchat. The 16-year-old was located and taken into custody and was charged with making a terroristic threat.

Police say the teen said the post was a joke and was playing around, but he and his family are cooperating with law enforcement.

After being arraigned, he was released to his parents to report to Orleans County Probation for intake and electronic monitoring. He will return to court at a later date, authorities say.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albion, NY newsLocal Albion, NY
Sixteen-year-old Albion student accused of making terroristic threats against school on social media
Albion, NY4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MCSO seeks public help in finding missing Penfield girl
Penfield, NY18 hours ago
Mother and another woman arrested for providing marijuana to Lyons HS student
Lyons, NY2 days ago
Corner store employee indicted for fatally shooting his coworker
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Batavia woman killed in 3-car crash
Batavia, NY1 day ago
Lyons man beat, held woman for four days
Lyons, NY1 day ago
RPD: Man arrested with sawed-off rifle, machete, knife
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Police investigate shooting, robbery attempt on Charwood Circle in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, NY2 days ago
Bar scuffle between off duty firefighters to be settled in court
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Amherst police investigating another incident at CompassCare
Amherst, NY3 days ago
Mount Morris man arrested after cocaine sales investigation
Mount Morris, NY1 day ago
Convenience store employee indicted for fatal shooting of co-worker
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Jamestown Resident Pleads Guilty To Drug Distribution
Jamestown, NY2 days ago
Man pleads guilty to stabbing two, slashing store clerk’s tires during blizzard
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Carjacking arrest, Willow Center funding
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Police Name Victim, Make Arrest in Depew St. Murder
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Lawsuit filed one year after Blackthorn Pub incident involving two Buffalo firefighters
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Suspect arrested for shooting man during carjacking on Curlew St.
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Rochester Man Charged in Carjacking, School Bus Crash
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Shooter sentenced for Chili Avenue murder
Rochester, NY4 days ago
Principal at Webster middle school releases statement on "harmful social media posts"
Webster, NY1 day ago
Buffalo man arrested for DWI drugs while at a court appearance for criminally negligent homicide arrest
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Suspects charged in knifepoint carjacking, police chase ends in school bus crash
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Rochester Man is Shot on the City's Southwest Side Overnight
Rochester, NY2 days ago
New York State Woman Over 3x Legal Limit Charged With Aggravated DWI
Grand Island, NY2 days ago
Lyons man arrested for assaulting two DMV investigators
Geneva, NY4 days ago
Authorities investigating Webster snow plow company accused of not fulfilling contracts
Webster, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy