Open in App
Grand Rapids, MI
See more from this location?
WOOD TV8

Pine Rest, Corewell to launch new behavioral health initiative

By Phil Pinarski,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjJlo_0lIvMKlD00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of West Michigan’s largest health care providers are teaming up for a new initiative that will focus on behavioral health.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and Corewell Health have announced a partnership to form what they call a Collaborative for Behavioral Health that will focus on identifying behavioral health issues in the community and work to solve them together.

“Our goal is that the wait time for a psychiatrist or child psychiatrist goes from four months to a week,” CEO and President of Pine Rest Dr. Mark Eastburg said. “The same wait time that we would expect with any other kind of disease. That’s our goal.”

Eastburg said both organizations will remain independent but will work together on helping West Michigan address the problems associated with behavioral health like the long wait times, cost and other barriers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Grand Rapids, MI newsLocal Grand Rapids, MI
‘Period products are expensive’: Nonprofit gets free products to women
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Neuroscience fair sparks kids’ curiosity during brain awareness week
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Public meetings to discuss homelessness-related problems in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Irish Jig returns with goal of raising cancer awareness
East Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Whistleblower: Kalamazoo school board spending ‘unethical’
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
The ‘other’ mounds: Lost history is a part of West Michigan’s story
Grand Rapids, MI10 hours ago
Pine Rest expert lauds new recommendation for annual youth anxiety screenings
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
‘I am sorry’: Superintendent admits to pulling some LGBTQ books
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Local governments feel inflation pinch
Holland, MI2 days ago
‘Building our future’: Walker seeing growth, mayor says
Walker, MI2 days ago
West Michigan Women’s Expo begins Friday
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
$10M investment to create 50 new jobs near Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI3 days ago
What should GR’s future look like? Residents give input
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Battle Creek nonprofit giving away free prom dresses
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Zeeland development will bring Public back to downtown
Zeeland, MI3 days ago
GRAM pulls permit to join downtown social zone
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Muskegon art exhibition focuses on motherhood
Muskegon, MI3 days ago
Experts: ‘Right-to-work’ had almost no effect on Michigan economy
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Weather conditions don’t stop Irish on Ionia festival Saturday
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Some question Barry County Christian School gun raffle
Alto, MI4 days ago
Keep these toxins away from your pets
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
March and program in Grand Rapids honor Cesar Chavez
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Father: Students recorded 6th grader attacking 5-year-old on bus
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day, soup and spirit: What to do in West Michigan this weekend
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Distemper death toll connected to Cober’s Canines now at 11
Norton Shores, MI4 days ago
Order tulips for your home ahead of Tulip Time
Holland, MI3 days ago
Aquinas students take part in St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ireland
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Bell’s to celebrate Oberon Day with 8 exclusive variants
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Tacos El Cuñado accused of improperly paying workers
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy