Pine Rest, Corewell to launch new behavioral health initiative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of West Michigan’s largest health care providers are teaming up for a new initiative that will focus on behavioral health.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and Corewell Health have announced a partnership to form what they call a Collaborative for Behavioral Health that will focus on identifying behavioral health issues in the community and work to solve them together.

“Our goal is that the wait time for a psychiatrist or child psychiatrist goes from four months to a week,” CEO and President of Pine Rest Dr. Mark Eastburg said. “The same wait time that we would expect with any other kind of disease. That’s our goal.”

Eastburg said both organizations will remain independent but will work together on helping West Michigan address the problems associated with behavioral health like the long wait times, cost and other barriers.

