The Last of Us 4K Digital and Disc Date, Special Features

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has revealed digital and disc versions of The Last of Us: The Complete First Season, HBO's hit adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game for PlayStation. The nine-episode first season of the post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie is getting an exclusive digital window before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD later this summer, which will come with nearly three hours of extras and all-new featurettes going behind the scenes with the cast and creators.

Below, find out when you can own HBO's The Last of Us season 1 (streaming now on HBO Max), and see the cover art and complete list of extras.

The Last of Us Digital HD Release Date



The Last of Us: The Complete First Season will be available to purchase digitally on April 11th from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more digital retailers in the U.S. The season digital purchase is currently available now in Canada.

When Does The Last of Us Come Out on DVD and Blu-ray?



Collectors can own The Last of Us: The Complete First Season on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD Blu-ray disc on July 18th. The four-disc set will be available in a standard edition or as an Amazon UK exclusive steelbook version .

The Last of Us 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD Cover Art



(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

The Last of Us : Season 1 4K Steelbook Cover Art



(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

The Last of Us Special Features



The Last of Us : Stranger Than Fiction (New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD and DVD) - Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us .

Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us (New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD and DVD) - Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game's beloved characters.

From Levels to Live Action (New Featurette Exclusive to 4K, BD and DVD) - Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series.

Getting to Know Me (4 Featurettes)

The Last Debrief with Troy Baker (2 Featurettes)

Inside the Episode (9 Featurettes)

Is This A The Last of Us Line? (2 Featurettes)

The Last of Us Episodes



Clocking in with a total runtime of 474 minutes, The Last of Us: The Complete First Season collects all nine episodes of the HBO Original series, including:

Season 1, Episode 1: When You're Lost in the Darkness

Season 1, Episode 2: Infected

Season 1, Episode 3: Long, Long Time

Season 1, Episode 4: Please Hold to My Hand

Season 1, Episode 5: Endure and Survive

Season 1, Episode 6: Kin

Season 1, Episode 7: Left Behind

Season 1, Episode 8: When We Are in Need

Season 1, Episode 9: Look for the Light

The Last of Us Cast



The Last of Us season 1 stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker also star.

All episodes of The Last of Us are streaming now on HBO Max. HBO has renewed the series for season 2.

