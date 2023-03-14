Decisions, decisions: A look at the mindset of a USFL general manager

With training camp officially starting on Monday, March 20, Memphis Showboats general manager Dave Razzano and Houston Gamblers general manager Bob Morris have lots to juggle.

But the two took time out Tuesday to field questions about the upcoming United States Football League season, which for the Showboats will open on April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Razzano said there are still some logistics that much be ironed out ahead of preseason camp. With the Showboats and Gamblers both using Memphis as their hub site, they will coordinate practice times at Liberty Stadium with one another.

More challenging than that, however, is roster management.

Not every player selected in the 2023 USFL Draft is expected to immediately be on a USFL roster.

Morris, in fact, reached out to the 10 players he drafted and told them he felt they were NFL-caliber players.

“I said I didn’t draft you because I thought you were just good enough to play in the USFL,” said Morris, whose Gamblers open April 16 against the Michigan Panthers at Liberty Stadium. “I drafted you because you’re a good football player and are good enough to play in the NFL.”

The USFL understands the main goal for many players is to get their NFL shot. Not all make it, though.

Houston Gamblers general manager Bob Morris speaks during a press conference at the Pipkin Building by the Liberty Stadium March 14. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“Most of them want to go to an NFL camp,” Razzano said. “You’re after guys who aren’t top-five-round guys.”

Morris expects some draftees to miss the entire 2023 season after getting an invite to an NFL camp with the hopes of making a roster at the highest level. He knows drafting in the USFL doesn’t necessarily mean the player will join the USFL roster immediately.

When a USFL team drafts a player, they’re actually drafting the negotiating rights.

If a player decides they want to join the league, they’ll be obligated to play for whichever team drafted them. The trick for general managers, however, is to draft a player with enough NFL talent to make the roster better but not so much talent that they’re expected to have a long NFL career right away.

Razzano mentioned the Showboats’ first-round pick, Ole Miss in offensive lineman Mason Brooks, as an example. Brooks isn’t expected to be taken in this year’s NFL Draft, but he is likely to receive an invitation to join a team camp as an undrafted free agent.

Memphis Showboats general manager Dave Razzano speaks during a press conference at the Pipkin Building by the Liberty Stadium March 14. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“You’re looking at late-round, maybe free agent, guys that’ll most likely be on the team,” Razzano said.

“So you’re certainly trying to weigh that. You don’t want to get a guy that you’re never going to get a chance at. You want to get a guy that you can see a year from now or maybe even now coming down to our league. So you definitely have to take that into consideration.”

Morris said most players drafted by the Gamblers are currently preparing for their Pro Day, typically at their college facility.

Following the April 27-29 2023 NFL Draft, there will be two weekends of NFL minicamps. Some players in the USFL Draft, which was held last month, could be cut from the NFL in May or July.

Morris went into the USFL Draft expecting to have most of those guys available in 2024, not this season.

Drafting for the future is a luxury USFL teams didn’t have during its inaugural 2022 season. Organizations needed talent right away. Now coaches and general managers can gamble on a player they might not see until one or two seasons down the line.

Each USFL organization also is first priority to the rosters of four NFL teams who cut players not included in the USFL Draft.

For the Showboats, that means the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If any of those four teams cut someone another USFL team hasn’t already drafted, the Showboats have the ability to sign them before anyone else in the league.

“We have the rights of players from the years (2022), ‘21 and ‘22,” Razzano said with reference to the NFL Draft those years. “If a guy gets drafted in 2019 and Miami cuts him, then he’s free to join any of the eight (USFL) teams. It’s got to be the last three years.”

Many rules, much to juggle.