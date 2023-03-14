Open in App
Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Bee

March sadness: Kings’ De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk reflect on NCAA Tournament loss at Kentucky

By Jason Anderson,

4 days ago

They call it March Madness, but Kings guards De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk remember the sadness they felt after being eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

A new era of dreamers will put their seasons on the line with eight teams converging on Golden 1 Center this week for first- and second-round games in the Sacramento sub-regional.

The field features No. 2 seeds Arizona and UCLA, No. 7 seeds Missouri and Northwestern, No. 10 seeds Boise State and Utah State and No. 15 seeds Princeton and UNC Asheville. The rules of the game are clear: Win or go home.

“The NCAA Tournament, I think a lot of years the best team probably doesn’t win it,” Fox said. “It’s very different from the NBA. It’s one game and you’re out, so if you have a bad day or another team just has a good day, that could be the end of your season.”

Fox and Monk recently took a moment to reflect on their NCAA Tournament experience at Kentucky, where they were teammates in 2016-17, long before reuniting in Sacramento. Kentucky went 32-6 under coach John Calipari, going 16-2 to win the Southeastern Conference. The team featured Fox, Monk, Bam Adebayo, Hamidou Diallo and Wenyen Gabriel.

The Wildcats, ranked sixth in the Associated Press Top 25, went to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed after winning their conference tournament. They opened with a 79-70 win over 15 th -seeded Northern Kentucky and advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 65-62 win over 10 th -seeded Wichita State.

Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox, top left, and Malik Monk, top right, celebrate prior to a time-out as Isaac Humphries (15) and Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) walk off the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee-Martin, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won 111-76. (AP Photo/James Crisp) James Crisp/AP

That set up a big showdown with UCLA, a No. 3 seed that was ranked eighth in the nation, with a featured matchup between Fox and Bruins point guard Lonzo Ball. Fox dazzled with a 39-point performance and Kentucky prevailed, winning 86-75 to reach the Elite 8.

“Just knowing that at any given moment, your season can be over, I think it brings the best out of a lot of people,” Fox said. “From the opening tip of the tournament to the last buzzer, the intensity of it is through the roof.”

Two days later, Kentucky’s season ended with a heartbreaking 75-73 loss to North Carolina, which would go on to defeat Gonzaga in the NCAA championship game. After the game, Fox and Adebayo put their arms around each other while shedding tears during an emotional scene in the locker room.

“I was sad. They were super sad,” Monk said. “It just shows that basketball really matters and we’re out there trying to win.”

That loss marked the end of their brief time together at Kentucky. Fox, Monk and Adebayo — all freshmen sensations —all declared for the NBA draft. The Kings selected Fox with the No. 5 pick. The Charlotte Hornets took Monk with the No. 11 pick. Adebayo went to the Miami Heat with the No. 14 pick.

“For a lot of one-and-dones, that’s the only chance you really get at the NCAA Tournament, so obviously you want to win,” Fox said. “You want to win a championship. I think if we were going back, it would probably be a different reaction if we knew we had another chance at it, but that being our only chance, that one really hurt us.”

