WJTV 12

Three State Route 149 bridges in Simpson County to close

By Biancca Ball,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pe0HS_0lIvDuLU00

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced three bridge closures for State Route 149 in Simpson County.

According to MDOT, the closures will begin on Thursday, March 16 and are expected to remain in place until summer 2024.

Overnight lane closures for State Route 24 in Amite County

The following bridges will be closed on State Route 149:

  • Sellers Creek Bridge (Bridge No. 128.6)
  • Dabbs Creek Bridge (Bridge No. 131.7)
  • Dabbs Creek Relief Box Bridge in Simpson County

The Dabbs Creek bridges on State Route 149 will be closed to thru traffic in both directions between Sawmill Road and Charlie Newsome Road. The closures are part of a bridge replacement project.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

