Confronting challenges

Good afternoon! This is Liz Schubauer, city editor at The Tennessean.

In gathering material for this newsletter today, I noticed a common theme. We've been writing a lot about people who pour their hearts and souls into improving the lives of children.

The stories run the gamut.

Columnist Brad Schmitt wrote about a group of grown-ups who spend hundreds to thousands of dollars perfecting Star Wars costumes. They wear them to cheer up sick kids in hospitals, delight baseball fans at Sounds games and fist-bump people of all ages at holiday parades all over the Volunteer State.

Meanwhile investigative reporter Josh Keefe wrote about "the great exodus" of case managers from the Department of Children's Services. In Davidson County, the turnover rate was a staggering 127% last year. He spoke with 10 employees who described how much they wanted to protect the state's most vulnerable children while tasked with impossible workloads.

We've also got folks helping kids who are battling cancer, survivors helping sexual abuse victims and a Boy Scout who saved someone's life.

While it's difficult to learn about all the challenges facing children today, I'm grateful I have a job that lets me share the stories of the Tennesseans confronting those challenges. If you've got a story like that you'd like me to know about, email me at lschubauer@tennessean.com.