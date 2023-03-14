Columbia man pleads guilty to trafficking meth

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to possessing more than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine that he received in the mail while he was on bond on an earlier federal indictment.

David Lee Williams, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

In January 2022, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted two packages containing 2.7 kilograms of methamphetamine. Each of the packages was addressed to a different residence utilized by Williams. On Jan. 19, 2022, Postal Inspection agents conducted a controlled delivery at one of the residences and executed search warrants at both residences.

Williams was on bond in another federal indictment; his bond in that case was revoked following his arrest on Jan. 19, 2022. Williams pleaded guilty in that case to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison without parole.

