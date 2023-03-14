Open in App
Manhattan, NY
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — March 15, 2023

By Post readers,

4 days ago

The Issue: Rikki Schlott’s piece on why fewer young people consider college a necessary experience.

Hooray for Rikki Schlott ( “Smart Hire is the ‘Drop’ of the Class,” March 11).

She showed good analytical skill in taking a leave of absence instead of paying full tuition for a Zoom education (which also strikes me as rather outrageous).

Aside from the personal-interest aspect of this story, there are important issues raised here. First, there appears to be questionable value from a four-year college degree in many admirable lines of work, particularly if the student has been a solid achiever in high school or possibly junior college.

Second, the benefit to many students (and society overall) of financing higher education by taking on a mountain of debt that tends to weigh upon them for decades is often dubious.

Mark Riely

Manhattan

We do need affordable colleges, and colleges shouldn’t indoctrinate.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGjQO_0lIv9Amr00 I didn’t finish college — and society should quit stigmatizing that

But in general a college degree — especially in the liberal arts — is not about specific job qualifications. It is about providing a schema of knowledge for further learning. It is about critical thinking — looking at the pros and cons and forming a wise and informed opinion. It’s about getting a bigger picture of the world.

All this enhances one’s judgement and allows for better decision-making, especially where people are concerned.

Katherine Meeks

Manhattan

I identified with Schlott, although I’m a Baby Boomer, not a Gen Zer.

I was an executive in a major international cosmetics company in my early 30s without a college degree.

After a year at Hunter College and two years on a scholarship at Brooklyn Museum Art School (no longer in existence), I lived the “hippie” life in New York City, spent a year each in Brazil and Kenya and came back to New York.

I was smart, hard-working and a people person (still am, I like to think). Through networking, I made my way up the ladder without anyone ever questioning my credentials.

Carol Puttre-Czyz

Manhattan

Seems like Schlott is a free-thinker and a top student. Good for her.

Her decision to exit NYU is indicative of the devaluation of the bachelor’s degree.

Today, the degree is unlikely to reflect intellectual rigor or job aptitude because grades have been inflated. Also, course content, especially in social sciences, has been diminished by political claptrap that makes no one smarter or more worthy of a job.

Rich Klitzberg

Princeton, NJ

The Issue: Mayor Adams naming former NYPD deputy chief Juanita Holmes probation commissioner.

NYPD deputy chief and head of the department’s training, Juanita Holmes, invited a convicted criminal to entertain at a Police Academy function without consulting her boss, Commissioner Keechant Sewell. ( “Eric slides commish’s chief rival to new gig,” March 11).

Mayor Eric Adams holds a press conference at City Hall to introduce his new probation commissioner, Juanita Holmes.
Robert Miller

She also lowered the physical fitness requirements for recruits without the proper approval.

Then along comes Mayor Fancy-pants to reward the defiant ex-chief with a position as the city’s probation commissioner. That’s a peculiar way to “get stuff done.”

Joe Schulok

The Bronx

Adams let Holmes undermine Sewell’s leadership at the NYPD.

He allowed her to have a temper tantrum if she did not have her way.

Having a former stripper and criminal speak to young girls was a disgrace. She should have been fired for her antics.

So long, Juanita. You lost your command. The entire city knows who got the last laugh — Commissioner Sewell.

Mike Lapinga

Staten Island

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

